'Pakistan Would've Taken 50 Overs to Chase it': Ex-Cricketer to Fans Who Mocked India Batters in 2nd ODI

KL Rahul’s Team India on Saturday defeated Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in the 2nd ODI in Harare. Chasing a 162-run target, the hosts lost five wickets but ultimately, they tasted victory and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, a few Pakistani fans tried to take a shot at the Men in Blue on social media for losing those five wickets in a small chase.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lauded India’s batting approach and replied to the fans, who tried to mock Team India, stating that had Pakistani batters been in this situation, they would’ve taken a complete fifty overs to chase the target down.

“Many Pakistani fans have said that India lost five wickets while chasing a total of 161 against Zimbabwe. But we must consider that India had a very attacking approach and they finished the game within 25 overs. In a similar situation, Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to chase it down," Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video.

The former cricketer further spoke about the massive blow Pakistan received ahead of the Asia cup. On Saturday, the PCB confirmed that speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the multi-nation tournament due to an injury he picked up while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Kaneria held the Pakistan Cricket Board responsible for Afridi’s setback, citing poor workload management of the player.

“Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the PCB is to blame for this. I had been saying for a year that he will break down one day. The same has happened, that too ahead of a big tournament.

“There was no need for the management to play him in the Sri Lanka series. Playing him in so many games in all three formats was a big mistake," Kaneria concluded.

India and Pakistan will lock horns on August 28 in Dubai as both teams will begin their respective campaigns in the Asia Cup 2022. The tournament begins on August 27.

