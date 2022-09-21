Pakistani Actress Faces Internet's Wrath For Trolling Indian Team After T20I Loss Against Australia

Australia stunned India in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on September 20. Aaron Finch and Co easily chased down the target of 209 to register a comprehensive win against India. While Indian fans were heartbroken after the team’s humiliating loss, some Pakistani fans were seen celebrating the result. After the match, Hardik Pandya shared pictures from the game and vowed to bounce back from the defeat. “We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always," he tweeted.

Subsequently, Pakistan actress Sehar Shinwari replied to Hardik’s post and tweeted, “Please lose the match against Pakistan on 23rd October, you will learn more from it."

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in the blockbuster T20 World Cup match in Melbourne on October 23.

The comments by Sehar expectably did not go down well with Indian fans. Many social media users reminded her that Pakistan had also lost their T20I match against England on the same day.

“Have some shame, you lost to England at home," an Indian fan wrote.

Another fan highlighted the fact that Pakistani fans were watching India’s match against Australia even when their own team was playing at the same time. “Wow, you are watching Indian cricket even though Pakistan is playing in your country. That is the brand India has set in world cricket," read a comment.

Despite posting a mammoth 208 runs on board, the Indian team failed to stop the visitors. Australia got off to a great start with Cameron Green striking a dominant 61 off 30 balls. While wickets in the middle overs, gave India a chance of a comeback, Matthew Wade’s firepower ensured smooth sailing for the Australian side.

Wade, with an unbeaten 45 off 21 deliveries, took his time past the finish line with 4 wickets in hand. India’s failure to defend 208 runs doesn’t bode well for the team with the T20 World Cup around the corner.

The contest between India and Australia will now shift to the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The second of the three-match T20I series will be played on Friday, September 23.

