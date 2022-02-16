Pakistani Journalist Trolled on Twitter For Claiming Shaheen Afridi World Go For 200 Crore at IPL Auction

The heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have resulted in the suspension of cricket ties between the two neighbours. A direct consequence of which has been the absence of Pakistan cricketers in the ultra-popular Indian Premier League for several years now even as the T20 league sees participation from some of the biggest stars from across the world.

One of the biggest attractions of IPL is the customary pre-season auction which was held last weekend with 600 players going under the hammer. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is became the biggest talking point of the two-day event as he was sold for a massive Rs 15.25 crore to Mumbai Indians making him the second most expensive Indian cricketer in the auction’s history.

The mind-boggling sums spent to secure players leave fans wondering how much would a player from a certain era or a team would command had he been one of those going under the hammer at the IPL auction.

A journalist’s tall claim on Twitter that Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Afridi would command ‘200 crores’ if his name was thrown into the auction pool has gone viral. Fans are though trolling him for his claim.

>Who is Shaheen Afridi?

Shaheen Afridi, a left-arm pacer, made his debut for Pakistan in 2018 and has since played 21 Tests, 28 ODIs and 39 T20Is in which he has taken a combined 184 wickets. The 21-year-old is highly rated for his ability to generate swing at high pace, generate bounce thanks to his height and taking wickets with the new ball.

He made the headlines last year when against India in their T20 world cup opening clash he took the scalps of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul inside the Powerplay overs before returning in the death-overs to also account for the then captain Virat Kohli.

