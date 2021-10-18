Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir steps in to support Nida Dar after being cheated for PKR 5 Lakh

Former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir has extended financial support to Pakistan women cricketer Nida Dar after she was allegedly cheated for PKR 5 Lakhs. Nida Dar was present at a ceremony organised to honour her. At the event, she was handed over a representative cheque of PKR 5 Lakhs. However, Nida has claimed that she has not yet received the money as the event organisers had left the venue without seeing the matter and transferring the money to her account. Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar was also present at the event.

Pakistan journalist Shoaib Jatt had reported the matter on Twitter. He has informed the people about the “allegedly" scam. Nida’s father has been suffering from a disease and her brother has been hospitalised for a while.

Now, Pakistan pacer Amir responded to the journalists’ tweet and asked for Nida Dar’s details and will help the family out in his capacity. “You can send me her details. I will try my best to help her family," Amir wrote.

Nida Dar has been a pillar for the Pakistan Women cricket team since making her debut against Sri Lanka in 2010. Known as the lady ‘Boom Boom’ due to her admiration for Shahid Afridi, Nida is one of the most successful players in the country. Nida had become the first female Pakistan player to clinch 100 T20I wickets, in fact even overtaking her idol, Afridi, who had only claimed 97 T20I wickets in his illustrious career.

In One Day Internationals (ODI), Nida has, so far, claimed 73 wickets and is third on the list of most wickets taken in ODI cricket by a Pakistan cricketer in the women’s division. So far, Nida has played in 108 T20Is and 82 ODIs. The 34-year-old is still going strong and is giving her best in the middle of the field.

Whereas, Amir retired from International cricket in December 2020, citing improper and differential treatment by the Pakistan team management. Amir’s decision to retire came as a shock to the cricketing fraternity as the 29-year-old was one of Pakistan’s very best in the team.

