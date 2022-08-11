'Indian Javelin Throw Hero Ashish Nehra': Pakistani 'Chicha' Makes Gaffe on Twitter, Trolled by Sehwag

If you are active on social media, then you cannot just ignore the witty and hard-hitting posts of former India opener Virender Sehwag. After drawing curtains to his international career in 2015, he has been entertaining his fans on social space and hardly misses any issue to comment on. And if it’s something in the context of arch-rivals Pakistan, then he goes with all guns blazing, just like he used to with the bat in the hand in playing days.

Sehwag on Thursday morning delighted her followers with a hilarious tweet on his former India teammate Ashish Nehra. Actually, he shared a screenshot of a post from a Pakistani political commentator, called Zaid Hamid, who was praising his country’s javelin thrower, Nadeem Arshad for winning gold at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham.

In his tweet, Hamid tried to belittle India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra, who pull out of the Games owing to an injury. But in due process, he misquoted Chopra as ‘Ashish Nehra’. The mistake was spotted by Sehwag and once the former Indian cricketer shared the screenshot, Hamid, whose Twitter profile has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand, became the butt of jokes.

“And what makes this victory even more sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra… In the last competition Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem… What a sweet revenge come back…," Hamid had tweeted.

Sehwag, in his post, wrote, “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill."

Sehwag asked Hamid to chill but the netizens couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts. The Pakistani political commentator was brutally trolled for his grave mistake. Here’s how people reacted:

Nadeem on Sunday became the first javelin thrower from the sub-continent to cross the 90-metre mark to win the gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nadeem, who is in a regular battle with India’s Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and at times even uses his javelin during competitions, won the bragging rights with the Indian as he became the first to cross the 90-meter mark.

