PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 PAN vs TUS match 30, July 28, Cricket Association Ground, Puducherry, 7:30 pm IST

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 30 between Panthers XI and Tuskers XI:

The Panthers XI will clash against the Tuskers XI in the 30th match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Thursday, July 28. The match will be held at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry. Live action will be underway from 7:30 pm IST.

Panthers XI has been a force to be reckoned with in this edition of the T20 league. They are four points clear at the top with one game in hand. Skipper Damodaran Rohit and his men have been exceptional and have won six of their nine matches. In their last encounter Panthers registered a dominant 8-wicket victory over Bulls XI.

Meanwhile, Tuskers XI are at the opposite end of the table winning 4 games and losing as many matches in the tournament. Inconsistency has been their biggest issue as they have squandered winning opportunities in several matches. However, they will feel confident after defeating Lions XI by 7 wickets in the last encounter.

Although the points difference between the two sides is pretty massive, a confident Tuskers side might put out an upset against the table toppers on Thursday.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 30 between Panthers XI and Tuskers XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs TUS Telecast

The match between Panthers XI and Tuskers XI will not be telecast in India.

PAN vs TUS Live Streaming

The match between Panthers XI and Tuskers XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAN vs TUS Match 30 Details

The PAN vs TUS match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, July 28, at 7:30 pm IST.

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Ashith Rajiv

Vice-Captain: Yash Jadhav

Wicketkeepers: George Samuel, Ayyanar R

Batsmen: Mathan M, Abin Mathew, Kamaleeshwaran A

All-rounders: Yash Jadhav, Nitin Kumar S, Ameer Zeeshan N

Bowlers: Vignesh K, Ashith Rajiv, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Possible Starting XI:

Panthers XI Predicted Line-up: Damodaran Rohit(c), Yash Jadhav, Abin Mathew, George Samuel A(wk), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh

Tuskers XI Predicted Line-up: Ayyanar R(c & wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Thennavan N, Mathan M, Santhamoorthy S, Nitin Kumar S, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, Saurabh Yadav

