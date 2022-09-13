'Pandya Could Possibly do What Ravi Shastri did in 1985': Indian Legend's Massive Prediction for T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya is set to play the third consecutive T20 World Cup since making his international debut. On Monday, the BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the showpiece event and the 27-year-old has found himself on the list. The all-rounder has been in a dynamic form this year and is being seen as one of the crucial cogs.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is expecting a great show from Pandya in the upcoming World Cup Down Under. Terming him India’s trump card, the batting great opined that the Pandya could do what Ravi Shastri did for India at the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia.

ALSO READ | ‘Thank god, You Aren’t the Selector’: Azharuddin Trolled for Suggesting Shreyas Iyer Ahead of Hooda for T20 WC

Advertisement

“Yes, I think he could possibly do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985 where Ravi was the outstanding performer with both bat and ball in the entire tournament. Some good catches as well. Hardik Pandya is capable of doing that," Gavaskar said after the announcement of India’s T20 World Cup squad on Monday.

Shastri smashed 182 runs in 5 games, including 3 half-centuries. He also picked up 8 wickets with an economy rate of 3.32. The former all-rounder’s valuable contribution helped Gavaskar-led India reach the finals where they defeated arch-rival Pakistan.

The legendary batter further highlighted that apart from batting and bowling, Pandya’s exceptional fielding skills can help India take an edge over any opposition in the tournament.

“Don’t forget, at mid-off, he affects some electrifying runouts as well. Direct hits at the bowler’s end, catching the batter inches short. It’s not just the bowling and the batting aspects of Hardik Pandya, but the fielding aspect that could turn the game India’s way. I won’t be surprised if he is like the Ravi Shastri of 1985 if he is like the Champion of Champions," he added.

Advertisement

Pandya has been on a roll since he made his comeback in the IPL 2022 as Gujarat Titans captain. He scored 331 runs in 15 innings in 2022 at a strike rate of over 140 and has picked up 12 wickets as well.

There was no looking back since then as he has been a regular face in India’s T20 set-up and anchoring the middle-order pretty well. He helped India win the campaign opener against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 with a rollicking all-round performance. After returning figures of 3/25 in 4 overs, he scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to take India home.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here