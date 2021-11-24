Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip & Others: Meet Team India's New Coaching Staff Under Rahul Dravid

Team India ushered into a new era with Rahul Dravid returning to the dressing room as the head coach. One of the greatest batters of all time, the former captain began his new journey with a 3-0 clean sweep over one of the strongest teams in the world – New Zealand.

It wasn’t just Dravid who guided a bunch of talented cricketers to a dynamic series win, especially after a heart-break at a T20 World Cup. It was a combined effort of the newly-appointed coaching staff that worked behind the curtains to yield positive results.

After capturing the limited-overs series, the team gears up to take on the Kiwis in the longest format but before that, let’s know about Dravid’s mates who would be working with the Indian players closely for the next couple of years.

>Bowling coach – Paras Mhambrey

A former medium-pacer from Mumbai who had represented India in 2 Tests and 3 ODIs. Mhambrey is a renowned figure in the domestic circuit with more than 280 First-Class wickets and over 100 List A scalps. His journey as a player is not as long as Dravid’s but when it comes to coaching, the duo forms the best of pairs, just like Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun.

People had credited Dravid for the enhancement of youngsters at the National Cricket Academy but they hardly know that it was Mhambrey who worked tirelessly nourishing the bowlers among the lot.

Dravid and Mhambrey have been working closely for a long time now. Be it India or U-19 sides, the duo has been together and the players have progressed under them very well. Earlier this year in July, they travelled to Sri Lanka with a second-string India side that won the ODI series.

>Fielding Coach – T Dilip

Dravid gave a pat on Dilip’s back when Ishan Kishan affected a couple of run-outs in the final T20I against New Zealand at Eden Gardens. The video of the incident went viral on internet like a wildfire but not many know who the man actually is.

Meet India’s new fielding coach – T Dilip. Akin the outgoing coach R Sridhar, he also hails from Hyderabad. The BCCI chose him over Abhay Sharma who has been part of the India A and India Under-19 setups.

Dilip had also travelled to Sri Lanka for the bilateral series. He may not have played any first-class cricket but the 39-year-old is a BCCI certified Level III coach. His stint with Hyderabad Ranji team, India A and junior teams for over 14 years strengthens his resume and has a great reputation at the NCA.

>Batting Coach - Vikram Rathour

Rathour is the only face who isn’t new among the coaching staff. A former national selector, the former Punjab cricketer was re-elected as batting coach following an impressive tenure with Shastri & Co.

His international didn’t last long but he has scored plenty of runs in the domestic circuit. Playing for Punjab, Rathour was a prolific run-scorer with over 11000 runs to his credit in 146 First-class matches. He had played 99 List A games, scoring more than 3000 runs.

Rathour made his international debut in 1996 in an ODI against Pakistan in Sharjah. In the same year, he played his first Test match against England in Birmingham. He played 6 Tests and 7 ODIs, scoring 131 and 193 runs respectively.

In 2003, he announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

>Physio – Nitin Patel

The man who rushes towards a player when he needs medical attention – Nitin Patel has been associated with Team India as the chief physiotherapist for quite a long time now. He was he was with the Indian team from 2007 to 2015 and then joined IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. He joined back the team after the farewell of Patrick Farhart in 2019 after the ICC World Cup in England.

>Strength and Conditioning Trainer – Sohum Desai

Sohum Desai worked as an assistant to Nick Webb, India’s former strength and conditioning trainer from New Zealand who worked till India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup. The duo joined the Indian side after Shankar Basu in 2019.

As Webb stepped down, Desai has stepped into his shoes. Desai is one of the guys who has worked under Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy and has a fine tuning with the rest of the support staff in terms of player handling.

