Parthiv Patel requests fans to ignore ‘unusual activity’ After Instagram Accounts Gets Hacked

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel’s Instagram account was hacked. Patel took to his Twitter handle to inform fans about his Instagram account being hacked on October 17 (Sunday) and urged fans to ignore the ‘unusual activity’. The 36-year-old was quick to inform his fans about it after a few pictures were uploaded on his account in quick succession. Pictures with random people were shared, which eventually became a talking point.

Once the pictures were uploaded, Patel took to his Twitter account, to informed people about his account being hacked and to ignore the unusual activities. On October 16, Patel had shared a clip of legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara enjoying a meal on his story. Since then, the account was hacked into.

A few fans took out some screenshots of the unusual posts being uploaded on Patel’s Instagram account and shared them on Twitter. Take a look.

Even Patel’s Profile image was removed, causing fans to wonder about the abnormal and odd postings.

Patel was recently a part of the Star Sports commentary panel in the Indian Premier League 2021, which concluded on October 15, with Patel’s former franchise Chennai Super Kings lifting their fourth IPL trophy under the guidance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Patel’s analysis of the match and commentary was lauded by fans and has now become a fan favourite in the commentary box.

One of the youngest players to represent India, Patel announced his retirement from all formats last year December, three months before his 36th birthday.

In international cricket, Patel has represented India in 25 Test matches since making his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge in August 2002. Patel played his final Test against South Africa in 2018.

In ODI cricket, Patel has scored 736 runs, scoring 4 half-centuries and a high score of 95. The wicketkeeping batter has also represented India in 2 T20Is as well.

In IPL, Patel has made a combined 139 appearances for Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

