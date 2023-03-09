Parthiv Patel Turns 38: Top Performances of Former India Wicketkeeper-batter

Parthiv Patel was touted as the next best thing for Indian cricket when he entered the international scene in 2002. He made his Test debut at Trent Bridge at the mere age of 17 years and 153 days to become the youngest stumper in the longest format of the game. Parthiv’s selection in the Indian side was not due to his glovework but rather his ability with the bat. A couple of years later, he was also dropped from the squad due to his shoddy work behind the wickets and then the emergence of MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik further limited his opportunities.

As Parthiv celebrates his 38th birthday, here we take a look at his top three knocks across format:

95 runs off 107 balls versus England in 2011 (Venue: Chester-le-Street)

Parthiv recorded his highest score in one-dayers in 2011 against England at the Chester-le-Street. He opened India’s batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane during the first match of the five-match ODI series. He scored 95 runs off 107 balls as India posted 274/7 in 50 overs. Parthiv’s knock was laced with 12 boundaries and he maintained a strike rate of 88.78. However, the match did not have an outcome as it was abandoned after rain played spoilsport during England’s innings.

56 runs off 64 balls versus West Indies in 2011 (Venue: Port of Spain)

Parthiv registered one of the best knocks of his brief ODI career in 2011 against West Indies at the Port of Spain. He scored 56 runs off 64 balls as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets via the DLS method. Parthiv’s knock included two fours and as many sixes.

71 runs off 112 balls versus England in 2016 (Venue: Chennai)

Parthiv Patel registered his best batting figure in Test cricket in 2016 against England in Chennai. He scored 71 runs off 112 balls with the help of seven fours as India defeated England by an innings and 75 runs. Interestingly, during the same Test match, Karun Nair became the only second Indian to hammer a triple ton in the red-ball format.

