'Passion for Playing for the Country is Missing': 83 World Cup Winner Madan Lal Finds no 'Josh' in Rohit Sharma's Team India

The Indian cricket team has been plagued with a number of injury concerns. With every series, the number of injured players is spiking up and hampering the teams way ahead as it heads into the World Cup year. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are already out of action since October and several more have got sidelined for the same reason. Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the Bangladesh ODIs with a stiff shoulder and now his comeback for the Test series is uncertain. Young pacer Kuldeep Sen had a back issue after making his debut last Sunday. The latest addition to this list are Deepak Chahar and Rohit Sharma who suffered injuries in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka and won’t be available for the final face-off on Saturday in Chattogram.

After losing the 2nd ODI by 5 runs, the Indian skipper addressed the rise in the number of injured players and said the management needs to ‘get to the bottom of it’ and find out the reason behind it.

“It’s something we have to look at. We have to sit with our team back home at the NCA as well and try and monitor their workload. That is something we need to look at. We can’t afford guys coming in here half-fit and representing the country. There’s huge pride and honour in representing the country and if they’re not fit enough, it’s not ideal. Having said that, we just need to get to the bottom of it and find out what exactly is the reason behind this," Rohit had said who dislocated his left thumb on Wednesday.

Reacting to Rohit’s statement, former India all-rounder Madan Lal opined that if the captain himself is suspecting an issue then there has to be something wrong. In an interview with news agency PTI, the 1983 World Cup winner targeted the National Cricket Academy and urged the BCCI to look into it.

“It is a very sad thing. If the captain is saying this, then something is wrong somewhere. Who is responsible for this? Are trainers responsible for this? Why are unfit players going? You are playing international cricket and the result is in front of you. If they want to take rest, they can take rest during IPL matches. Your country comes first. If you are not going to win ICC trophies, your nation’s cricket is going to go down," Madan Lal told PTI.

The former all-rounder further highlighted that the current Indian side is lacking motivation and intensity which could be an outcome of a jam-packed cricketing calendar.

“Definitely the Indian team is not going in the right direction. I have not seen the intensity in the team off late. I have not seen ‘Josh’ in them in the last couple of years. They are not looking like an Indian team at all. That passion for playing for the country is missing. Either their bodies are too tired, or they are just going through the motions. And this is a serious concern," Lal added.

