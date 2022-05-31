PAT vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 31, 11 AM IST

PAT vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Patriots and Titans: The table-toppers Patriots will be bidding to continue their stay at the top as they will fight with the Titans on Tuesday. Patriots will walk into the game as clear favourites. In their last Pondicherry T10 2022 game against Titans, the Patriots had scored a win by five wickets. They comfortably chased 103 runs in 8.3 overs.

Patriots have collected 11 points so far from five wins and two losses. They broke their losing streak of two games in their last match by defeating the Warriors by six wickets. Patriots’ bowlers regained their form as they only gave 53 runs in ten overs.

Coming to Titans, they are fifth in the points table with four wins and five losses. The team needs to make some amends to bounce back into the league. The result hasn’t favoured the Titans in their last three games. They are heading into the Tuesday game after losing to the Warriors by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Patriots and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

PAT vs TIT Telecast

Patriots vs Titans game will not be telecast in India

PAT vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAT vs TIT Match Details

PAT vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

PAT vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ameer Zeeshan N

Vice-Captain: Jayaprakash Manikandan

Suggested Playing XI for PAT vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Naveen Kaarthikeyan D

Batters: S Parameeswaran, S Venkadesan, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Nitin Pranav V

All-rounders: Krishna Pandya, Ameer Zeeshan N, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Bowlers: Jaya Surya Prabah, Gurvinder Singh, Arun Kumar S

PAT vs TIT Probable XIs

Patriots: Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (wk), V Shashank, D Bharat Kumar, Krishna Pandya, Arun Kumar S, Jai Dagar, M Ismail, K Ramesh, S Parameeswaran, S Venkadesan, Jaya Surya Prabah

Titans: Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ujjwal Kumar Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew M, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Tharun J

