'Pathetic Batting, Energy Levels Not up to the Mark': Ex-Pak Cricketer Slams Hardik & Co for Poor Show in Ranchi

India’s 21-run loss to New Zealand on Friday in Ranchi has drawn criticism for the Indian batting line-up that failed to chase the 177-run target. The top-order, comprising Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill, could muster just 15 in 3.1 overs. A 62-run stand between captain Hardik Pandya and his deputy Suryakumar Yadav, followed by Washington Sundar’s fifty wasn’t enough for the hosts to register a victory. The Black Caps restricted India to 155/9 in 20 overs and went 1-0 up in the 3-match series.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has taken a shot at the young Indian batters who couldn’t put up a fight against New Zealand in Ranchi. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, he said even the body language of the Hardik Pandya-led side was below average.

“India’s batting was pathetic. Is this how you bat? How can they play in such a fashion on a wicket like this and in their home conditions? Nobody tried to hit the ball towards the extra cover, everyone just wanted to target the leg side," Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video.

“India didn’t look like the same team that beat New Zealand in the ODI series. There was a lack of intent. The energy levels of the players were not up to the mark. The batters were quite careless. It seemed as if they had gotten into a relaxed mode," he added.

After the loss, Hardik admitted that his team didn’t do great with the ball and ended up leaking extra runs.

“But somehow we pulled it back and were in the game till Surya and myself were batting. In hindsight, I don’t think this wicket was 177, we were poor with the ball and conceded 20-25 runs. It is a young group and we will only learn from this," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

The second T20I on Sunday becomes a must-win contest for the hosts to stay afloat in the three-match series. The encounter will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

