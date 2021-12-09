'Pathetic Officiating': Former AUS Captain Slams TV Umpire After Ben Stokes's Overstepping Goes Unnoticed

Ben Stokes overstepping the bowling crease multiple times on Thursday became one of the biggest talking points of the ongoing Gabba Test. The most surprising element was the third umpire missing it on the first three occasions but checking it only when it was a wicket ball.

Stokes struck right in his first over as he knocked over David Warner with an inswinger. But soon the English camp in huge dismay as the on-field umpires found out that the delivery was a no-ball.

Later, it was learned that all of the first four deliveries were not legal as Stokes had overstepped each time, including the one in which he got the better of Warner. Australia’s Channel Seven shared a video on social media that elaborated the incident while former captain Ricky Pointing lashed out at the poor umpiring.

“If someone upstairs is meant to be checking these … it is pathetic officiating as far as I’m concerned," Ponting told the Seven Network.

Meanwhile, a report carried by The West Australian stated that it was nothing but a technical glitched that barred the TV umpire from checking on the no-balls.

“A Cricket Australia spokesperson explained that the technology that allowed the third umpire to check for no-balls and inform the umpire had failed on Wednesday and had not been in use at all during the Test," read the report.

Not only just Ponting, but several former and current cricketers took to Twitter and expressed their views.

“When the only explanation is “uhhhh I forgot that was my job lol," wrote Neesham on Twitter.

“Oh dear Woman. No doubt if the first few were called Stokes would have sorted it out and the wicket ball he may have been behind the line. Quite concerning really #AUSvENG," tweeted Lisa Sthalekar.

“One key element of good umpiring is communication, this should’ve been communicated to the bowler so he can make the necessary adjustment. #Ashes," wrote Tom Moody.

During the lunch break on the second day of the Gabba Test, England captain Joe Root spoke to Fox Cricket and seemed diplomatic about the ‘frustrating’ reprieve.

“The fact we’re creating a good number of chances is really pleasing. We’ve got to stay confident … keep trusting what we’re doing and believing we’ll get the rewards," Root said.

Australia began well in response to England 147. After losing Marcus Harris (3), the duo of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a 156-run stand for the second wicket. In due process, both the batters also scored their respective half-centuries.

