‘Pathetic service’: Wasim Akram Slams Airline For Last-Minute cancellation

Wasim Akram had an outburst on Twitter after his flight was cancelled at the last moment. Akram, who was supposed to travel from Dallas in the USA to Melbourne Australia, was at the receiving end of “pathetic" service by Qantas Airlines after his flight was cancelled 10 hours before departure without any satisfactory explanation. Tagging the airline, Akram vowed to never fly with them again.

“Never ever flying with them again they cancelled my flight from Dallas to Melbourne just 10 hours before departure without any reason given. And no help when I called their call centre pathetic service. You guys have messed my trip up," the 56-year-old tweeted with the hashtag Never again.

While the former Pakistani cricketer voiced his complaints, Australia batter Chris Lynn chimed in narrating his similar experience with another airline.

Twitter users were also eager to share their experiences of similar situations

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram recently released a memoir based on his life and experience of playing at the elite level titled ‘ Sultan’. The book is written by Akram in association with Gideon Haigh. It offers insight into his life as some statements regarding his ex-teammates have also been attracting a lot of attention.

Regarded as one of all times greats, Akram had an illustrious career where he picked up 414 wickets from 104 Test matches for Pakistan. He managed to do this with an impressive economy of 2.59 and an average of 23.62. In the 50-over format, the Lahore-born pacer picked up 502 scalps in 356 ODIs for the Pakistan national side with an economy of 3.9 and an average of 23.53.

Akram finished as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests as well as ODI. He also became the first player to reach the 500 wickets milestone in ODI cricket.

Interestingly, Wasim Akram didn’t play any first-class cricket before making his international debut. It could be seen as a miracle of divine intervention by some that Akram made his way to the Pakistani side.

Wasim Akram would go on to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s success at the 1992 World Cup. He formed a formidable bowling partnership alongside Waqar Younis.

