Paul Collingwood Named Interim Head Coach of England For Windies Test Tour

England men’s assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been promoted to the job of interim head coach for the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies which will take place from next month onwards. Earlier he was also in charge of the T20 side which toured the Caribbean for the five-match T20I series. England had a disastrous Ashes where they failed to win a Test match which led to the sacking of Chris Silverwood.

“I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can’t wait to get started.

“Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

“Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.

“I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.

“We have an opportunity to get back on track."

He was quoted as saying by the England Cricket Board press release.

Collingwood’s upgrade from an assistant coach would avoid a complete overhaul of the current coaching staff and allow interim managing director Andrew Strauss some breathing space to focus on identifying personnel and refining the set-up for the home international season, dailymail.co.uk reports on Sunday.

As the Ashes fall-out took in the fourth casualty in as many days — this time on the other side of cricket’s most entrenched rivalry as Justin Langer quit as Australia head coach — Sir Andrew Strauss accelerated plans for both short and long-term changes to England’s management structure.

Collingwood coached England in the T20 series against West Indies when all the Ashes touring side was rested for the series. Former England opener Marcus Trescothick was his deputy in the tour as West Indies beat the visitors by 3-2 in the five-match T20I series.

>(With agencies)

