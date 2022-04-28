PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier Division League between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers: Prime Bank Cricket Club will lock horns with Gazi Group Cricketers in the Super League stage match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division League. The game is scheduled to be played on April 28, Thursday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Prime Bank Cricket Club are third in the Super League points table with nine wins and five losses. They are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Sheikh Jamal and Rupganj Tigers in their last two games by eight and ten wickets respectively. The opening duo of Anamul Haque and Tamim Iqbal did a fabulous job in the last game as they slammed a century each.

On the other hand, Gazi Group Cricketers are last in the points table. They have played a total of 14 league matches so far, winning six and losing eight games. Gazi Group need to improve their game to shine in the league. They will be low on confidence as they lost their last game to Legends of Rupganj by a massive 196 runs.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs GGC Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers match will not be broadcast in India.

PBCC vs GGC Live Streaming

The PBCC vs GGC match is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs GGC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, April 28 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 8:30 AM IST.

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alamgir Hossain

Vice-Captain- Mahedi Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Akbar Ali

Batsmen: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arafat Sunny, Tariqul Islam, Jaynul Islam

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Gurinder Singh

Bowlers: Alamgir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam

PBCC vs GGC Probable XIs:

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Anamul Haque, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Tariqul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Shahadat Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Monir Hossain, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan

Gazi Group Cricketers: Alamgir Hossain, Zohaib Khan, Akbar Ali, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Saeed Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Jaynul Islam, Ashiqur Zaman, Gurinder Singh, Qazi Onik

