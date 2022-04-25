PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022: Unchanged Chennai Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Sandeep, Rishi in for Punjab Kings

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Toss: Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

CSK are unchanged while Punjab Kings have made three changes to their side. Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora make way for Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Sandeep Sharma and Rishi Dhawan.

After winning the toss, Jadeja said, “We will bowl first. We don’t know if dew will come or not. Hope that dew comes in the second half. We’ll look to keep things simple, we will stick to our plans, and don’t want to try too many things. Sometimes you lose the toss and things don’t go well for us. Sometimes you might not bat or bowl well. We are going with the same team."

“I don’t really have a choice, I have lost six out of seven tosses. We don’t mind having a bat first. We don’t want to dwell too much about the last game, we want to move on. Thinking as a seven-game tournament, it’s a fresh start for us. Everyone knows what needs to be done, it’s just about executing our plans. We have made three changes," said Mayank.

This is the 200th IPL game for Shikhar Dhawan and he is two runs away from nothing up 6000 IPL runs.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

