PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: In the 64th match of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals tonight. Both PBKS and DC have had a similar campaign so far. Both have won six and lost as many of their `12 matches played so far. Neither of the two has been able to post two wins in a row an anomaly which will end for one tonight as both come into this contest having won their previous games. Read More
Eerily, Delhi Capitals have had a similar campaign to that of PBKS so far. The season started with a win but even they have failed to win two matches in a row so far. Of their 12 attempts, six have resulted in victories and the remaining in losses. They 12 points - same as that of PBKS - but thanks to a better net run-rate, they are fifth in the standings.
Punjab Kings started their campaign with a win but since have failed to string together a pair of victories. They have won six and lost as many of their 12 matches so far and are currently seventh in the standings.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2022 wherein tonight Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium. The winner will break into top-four replacing Royal Challengers Bangalore.
What date will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?
The 64th IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 16, Monday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Possible XIs
Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya
