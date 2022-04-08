PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT match, April 8, The Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 07:30 IST

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 16 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 debutants Gujarat Titans will clash with Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 pm. Having won both their games so far, Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably at the 3rd place of the table with 4 points. Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their last match. In their opening game, they thumped fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.

Punjab Kings, skippered by Mayank Agarwal, have 4 points from 3 games and are placed 4th on the points table. They come to the match having defeated Chennai Super Kings by a massive 54 runs. After winning their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

For the PBKS, Mayank Agarwal and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key batters, with pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Rahul Chahar holding the forte with the ball. Their batting is all set to be bolstered with the availability of England keeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who might walk into the playing XI replacing Odean Smith.

Gujarat Titans would look up to Shubman Gill and David Miller to make their mark with the bat, while the bowlers to watch out for are pacer Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

PBKS vs GT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match.

PBKS vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs GT Match Details

Advertisement

The PBKS vs GT match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 8, at 07:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Mathew Wade

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Possible Staring XI:

Advertisement

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here