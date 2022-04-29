PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2022 Match, April 29, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 07:30 PM IST

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match 42 between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants will face Punjab Kings in an IPL encounter of Friday night.. In their last match, against Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul’s men scripted a 36-run win.

Batting first, skipper KL Rahul kicked off Lucknow’s innings on a promising note as he went on to notch a spectacular century (103 not out off 62 balls). Lucknow eventually managed to post a total of 168 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

Mumbai kept on losing wickets in quick succession during their run chase and never seemed confident enough to reach the target. Lucknow all-rounder Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets to help his side in clinching a 36-run victory.

Punjab Kings won a a nail-biting encounter against Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Mayank Agarwal’s men currently find themselves at sixth spot in the IPL standings with eight points from eight matches.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs LSG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match.

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs LSG Match Details

The PBKS vs LSG match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Starting XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

