PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rahul’s Lucknow Look to Make Gains Against Struggling Punjab

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 42 Live Updates: Once again the action shifts to Pune where Punjab Kings will square off against Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium. The battle between two skippers – Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul – will be interesting to watch because till last year, they used to be teammates and played for the same franchise. Read More
Mayanka Agarwal has been extremely lucky when it comes to winnings tosses. So far, he has lost on just one out of seven ocassions in IPL 2022.
One of Punjab’s trusted pacemen, Arshdeep Singh hasn’t been among wickets this season but garnered praise for his heroics in death overs. However, he is the most economical pacer in the death overs and fourth overall after the likes of Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Seven games have been played at the this venue so far and the teams batting first have won on four occasions. The average first innings score has been 172. And as the trend goes, it’s more likely that whichever side wins the toss will bowl first.
KL Rahul is an exponent of consistency, at least in the IPL. For the past 4-5 years, he has been among runs and the momentum continues while leading the Lucknow Super Giants as well. He has already scored hundreds and amassed 368 runs in eight innings at 61.33 and at a strike rate of 147.79.
Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in great form thi season. In 8 games, he has scored 302 runs and is currently standing fourth on the list of highest scorers. But he has struggled against Krunal Pandya a bit, scoring only 29 off 26.
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.
Teammates till last year but rival in this season. That’s the story when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal tale the field against each other. Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match 42, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, to be played at the Pune’s MCA Stadium.
Rahul’s Lucknow will look to win tonight and move to the fourth spot. The debutants have impressed with their performance so far in the league and would like to maintain the momentum. Punjab, on the other hand, have suddenly gone off-track after a superb start. They have lost four games and with as many wins, they are placed 7th on the points table. If they manage to win tonight and with a better run-rate, then they can jump up to the sixth place.
Ahead of the yet another mouth-watering clash at the IPL 2022, let’s have a look at the live streaming details and all other information you need to know.
What date IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?
The 42nd match IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on April 29, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played?
The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?
The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
