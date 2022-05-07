PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, May 7, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 52 between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals will be eager to end their two-match losing streak when they take on Punjab Kings in IPL on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Rajasthan come into the fixture after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last IPL encounter. In that match, batting first, Sanju Samson’s men had posted a total of 152 in 20 overs.

Kolkata, during their run chase, lost just three wickets and scored the winning runs with five balls remaining.

On the other hand, Seventh-placed Punjab Kings displayed an amazing bowling show in their last IPL match against league leaders Gujarat Titans. Punjab managed to restrict Gujarat to a paltry total of 143 in 20 overs.Punjab lost just two wickets to reach the target.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match.

PBKS vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs RR Match Details

The PBKS vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, May 7, at 3:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

