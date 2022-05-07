PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Hope to End Two-game Losing Run Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs RR, Wankhede Stadium: In the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League today, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The race for the playoffs continues to heat up and the few teams have suffered a mid-season stutter after having found themselves on the wrong side of the results in their recent fixtures. Read More
With six wins and four defeats from 10 matches so far, Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are seventh in the standings with five wins and as many defeats from their 10 matches so far. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of Indian Premier League. It’s double-header Sunday and in the first clash of the day, Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.
When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 7, Saturday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs
Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
