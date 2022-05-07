PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Hope to End Two-game Losing Run Against Punjab Kings

RR are one of them having suffered back-to-back defeats but they continue to be in the upper half of the points table and therefore have nothing to worry, as of now. They will be taking on PBKS – a team that will be high on confidence having beaten Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their last contest. A win today will help Punjab’s hopes of making it to the playoffs – a defeat could put a dent.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

