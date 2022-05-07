Home / News / Cricketnext / PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Hope to End Two-game Losing Run Against Punjab Kings
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Hope to End Two-game Losing Run Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR, Live IPL Score, Match 52, Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

live cricket streaming Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs RR, Wankhede Stadium: In the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League today, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The race for the playoffs continues to heat up and the few teams have suffered a mid-season stutter after having found themselves on the wrong side of the results in their recent fixtures. Read More

May 07, 2022 14:25 IST

Where They Stand?

With six wins and four defeats from 10 matches so far, Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are seventh in the standings with five wins and as many defeats from their 10 matches so far. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season.

May 07, 2022 14:23 IST

RR's Season So Far

  • Beat SRH by 61 runs (Season Opener)
  • Beat MI by 23 runs
  • Lost to RCB By 4 wickets
  • Beat LSG by 3 runs
  • Lost to GT by 37 runs
  • Beat KKR by 7 runs
  • Beat DC By 15 runs
  • Beat RCB by 29 runs
  • Lost to MI by 5 wickets
  • Lost to KKR by 7 wickets (Most Recent)
May 07, 2022 14:21 IST

PBKS' Season So Far

  • Beat RCB by 5 wickets (Season Opener)
  • Lost to KKR by 6 wickets
  • Beat CSK by 54 runs
  • Lost to GT by 6 wickets
  • Beat MI by 12 runs
  • Lost to SRH by 7 wickets
  • Lost to DC by 9 wickets
  • Beat CSK by 11 runs
  • Lost to LSG by 20 runs
  • Beat GT by 8 wickets (Most Recent)
May 07, 2022 14:15 IST

IPL 2022 Live Updates!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of Indian Premier League. It’s double-header Sunday and in the first clash of the day, Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

 RR are one of them having suffered back-to-back defeats but they continue to be in the upper half of the points table and therefore have nothing to worry, as of now. They will be taking on PBKS – a team that will be high on confidence having beaten Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their last contest. A win today will help Punjab’s hopes of making it to the playoffs – a defeat could put a dent.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here