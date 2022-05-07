PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Today's Match: Buttler, Jaiswal Brisk in Chase of 190

We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help
Sandeep Sharma continues. Bowls on on the driving length and Jos Buttler obliges by sending it over mid-off for a four. Other than than, a pretty decent over from Snadeep - just six runs in it. RR 26/0 in 3 overs, chasing 190.
Jos Buttler with a premeditated scoop shot - sends the low full toss from Kagiso Rabada to fine leg for a four. 6 runs from it. RR 20/0 in 2 overs, chasing 190.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been warming the bench for some time now. He’s got a game today and the RR opener has a mission to prove his worth again. He cuts the second delivery past the point region to get off the mark with a four and then pulls the next over deep square leg region for a maximum. He tried a cut off the fifth delivery but was beaten and then finished the over by crashing the sixth delivery through covers for four more. 14 runs from the over. RR 14/0 in 1 over, chasing 190.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two RR openers. Sandeep Sharma will open the attack. RR chasing 190 to win. Here we go.
Jitesh Sharma provides the final flourish. Kuldeep Sen into the attack for the final over and Jitesh takes him to the cleaners with a six followed by two successive fours - the six over midwicket and through mid off and over covers. 16 runs from it. PBKS set RR 190 to win
Prasidh Krishna did get the wicket of Liam Livingstone but ends up conceding 15 runs in the 19th over including a straight six and a four to Livingstone before being smacked for a four by new batter Rishi Dhawan. PBKS 173/5 in 19 overs.
WICKET! Liam Livingstone was taunting Prasidh Krishna by standing across the off stump thereby exposing all three stumps. The RR bowler keeps his calm and bowls a perfect yorker to clean up Livingstone on 22. No celebrations from the bowler. PBKS 169/5 in 18.5 overs.
The final over of Yuzvendra Chahal began with Jitesh Sharma smacking the first delivery over deep midwicket region for a six. The leggie did well to keep the PBKS batters quiet for the remainder of the over. Perhaps, Jitesh and Liam Livingstone were extra cautious to not take risks against a wily Chahal who has the knack of taking wickets in the death overs. 11 runs from it. PBKLS 158/4 in 18 overs.
Prasidh Krishna oversteps and the resulting free-hit is muscled over extra cover by Jitesh Sharma for a four. And then he shows his power by drilling the following delivery straight down the ground for another four. 15 runs from the over. PBKS 147/4 in 17 overs.
The over was progressing quietly but for Liam Livingstone who charged forward and launched the final delivery over the bowler’s head for a straight six. 10 runs from the over. Ashwin finishes his spell. PBKS 132/4 in 16 overs.
A superb over from Yuzvendra Chahal - he got rid of Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow in it. Liam Livingstone has walked in to join Jitesh Sharma now. PBKS 122/4 in 15 overs.
WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal continues to dent Punjab Kings progress. This one is a big one as he has trapped well-set Jonny Bairstow lbw on 56. Pitched on leg and hits the PBKS opener low on the pad. Umpire raises the index finger but Bairstow reviews. Ball trackers says umpire’s call. So the Englishman finally runs out of luck. PBKS 119/4 in 14.4 overs. Time-out.
WICKET! Wicket no 2 for Yuzvendra Chahal. Mayank Agarwal was looking to up the ante as he goes the aerial route but doesn’t get the connection right to find Jos Buttler at long-on. He scored 12. PBKS 118/3 in 14.2 overs.
Trent Boult back into the attack now. His second delivery is full and outside off and Jonny Bairstow lifts it over covers for a four - his eighth four of the innings. 8 runs from it. PBKS 117/2 in 14 overs. Jonny Bairstow 56*, Mayank Agarwal 15*.
Kuldeep Sen had leaked 22 runs in his first two overs but he does well for his third allowing just four runs in it. PBKS 109/2 in 13 overs.
With a single, Jonny Bairstow brings up his half-century off just 34 deliveries. Finally, he delivers for Punjab Kings. Good signs for PBKS with their Rs 6.75 crore man back in form.
Ravichandran Ashwin brought back into the attack now. He drops the second full and outside off and Mayank Agarwal cover drives it for a beautiful four. And then when Ashwin compensates by dropping it short, Agarwal rocks back for a fierce cut through point region for four more. 12 runs from it. PBKS 105/2 in 12 overs.
WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal beats Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the flight as the PBKS batter skipped forward and missed it completely with the ball crashing on the leg-stump. He scored 27. PBKS 89/2 in 10.2 overs.
Prasidh Krishna back into the attack and Mahinda Rajapaksa was lucky his the ball fell into no-man’s land after his attempt to pull resulted in a top-edge with the ball landing away from the fielder at short fine leg for four. However, the next four was authoritative with Rajapaksa flicking it to midwicket for four. 12 runs from it. PBKS 88/1 in 10 overs.
IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs RR, Wankhede Stadium: A fine half-century from Jonny Bairstow and a late flourish led by Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings to a challenging 189/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Bairstow scored 56 off 40 before Jitesh slammed an unbeaten 38 off 18 while Liam Livingstone made 14-ball 22 as PBKS ransacked 67 runs from the final five overs.
Earlier, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal won the coin toss and opted to bat first against RR on Saturday afternoon. PBKS went with an unchanged eleven but RR made one change as they included Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Karun Nair. PBKS defeated GT in their last match while RR are coming into this contest having suffered back-to-back defeats.
Match Preview
In the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League today, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The race for the playoffs continues to heat up and the few teams have suffered a mid-season stutter after having found themselves on the wrong side of the results in their recent fixtures. RR are one of them having suffered back-to-back defeats but they continue to be in the upper half of the points table and therefore have nothing to worry, as of now. They will be taking on PBKS – a team that will be high on confidence having beaten Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their last contest. A win today will help Punjab’s hopes of making it to the playoffs – a defeat could put a dent.
When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 7, Saturday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs
Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
