PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Today's Match: Buttler, Jaiswal Brisk in Chase of 190

IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs RR, Wankhede Stadium: A fine half-century from Jonny Bairstow and a late flourish led by Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings to a challenging 189/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Bairstow scored 56 off 40 before Jitesh slammed an unbeaten 38 off 18 while Liam Livingstone made 14-ball 22 as PBKS ransacked 67 runs from the final five overs.

Earlier, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal won the coin toss and opted to bat first against RR on Saturday afternoon. PBKS went with an unchanged eleven but RR made one change as they included Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Karun Nair. PBKS defeated GT in their last match while RR are coming into this contest having suffered back-to-back defeats.

Match Preview

In the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League today, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The race for the playoffs continues to heat up and the few teams have suffered a mid-season stutter after having found themselves on the wrong side of the results in their recent fixtures. RR are one of them having suffered back-to-back defeats but they continue to be in the upper half of the points table and therefore have nothing to worry, as of now. They will be taking on PBKS – a team that will be high on confidence having beaten Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their last contest. A win today will help Punjab’s hopes of making it to the playoffs – a defeat could put a dent.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

