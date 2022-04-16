PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Match, April 17, DY Patil Stadium, 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 28 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be raring to register their fourth consecutive victory when they will cross swords with Punjab Kings on April 17, Sunday. The encounter between the two sides will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a dismal start to the league by losing their first two games on the trot. The team was quick to learn from the mistakes and it has been spot on with its changes. SRH now have three victories in a row and are occupying the seventh place in the points table. The team is heading into the Sunday match after scoring a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Coming to Punjab Kings, they are third with three wins and two losses. PBKS is following the pattern of winning every alternate match. Batting has been the strength of the team as they have registered scores of 180 or more in four out of five matches.

Punjab Kings will be buzzing with confidence after they defeated five-time champion Mumbai Indians in their last game by 12 runs. It was a close match and Mayank Agarwal’s side kept their calm to score a win.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture in India.

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs SRH Match Details

The PBKS vs SRH match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 17, at 3:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs SRH Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh

