PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match on TV And Online in India

Punjab Kings will have a go at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2022 match on Sunday afternoon. Both PBKS and SRH will be high-on-confidence thanks to their respective last outings. PBKS’ last win over Mumbai Indians was a result of an all-round effort and the franchise will hope to continue the team performance. Punjab Kings’ opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan showed lethal form against Mumbai Indians. The two players hammered 97 runs within 9.3 overs. Mayank departed after scoring 52 runs while Shikhar Dhawan emerged as the top run-scorer with 70 runs.

While chasing 187, MI showed a lot of character. Despite losing early wickets, the team gave a tough fight. However, PBKS bowlers held their nerves to win the game for the team. Odean Smith was the standout bowler for his team as he picked four wickets.

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team is on a three-match winning streak. After outplaying Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, they scored a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahul Tripathi deserves all the credit for the victory as he slammed 71 runs off just 37 balls to help SRH chase 176 runs in their 20 overs.

The team will hope to continue the momentum on Sunday to become the first team in IPL 2022 to win four consecutive matches.

When will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start?

The 28th IPL 2022 match will be played at 03:30 pm IST on April 17, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings probable playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh

