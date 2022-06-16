PCB and PSL in a Deadlock Over New Code of Conduct

The tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) is not something new. Previously, both the parties were at loggerheads regarding the financial arrangement and model of the league. The relationship between the two entities seems to have reached another low point due to the idea of implementing a code of conduct.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had decided to impose a code of conduct on all players- especially the former cricketers. It is understood that a code of conduct like this will not allow them to say anything against the board publicly. The PSL franchise owners had vehemently opposed this as they feel a move like this is simply absurd to control the opinions of former cricketers.

PCB Director Media Sami Ul Hasan also confirmed the plans to introduce a code of conduct. At the same time, he also revealed that there is no intention to target anyone and certain things are being updated to bolster the PSL brand.

“We are working on the code of conduct because it needs to be updated. We don’t intend to target a particular person through it. We update certain things from time to time in order to strengthen the PSL brand," Sami was quoted as per samaaenglish.tv.

“The draft hasn’t been prepared yet, so it is difficult to comment on this. However, we are not changing the code of conduct to punish or suspend someone," he further added.

The report also stated that some days back, a meeting took place to discuss the operational issues of the league but PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was not present in the meeting.

Another article published by Cricket Pakistan claimed that Sami also categorically stated that the Governing Council meeting was not held because of the code of the conduct.

“It is worth mentioning that a large number of well-known former players are somehow affiliated with the PCB, some remain silent due to pensions, so only a handful of former cricketers are open to expressing their opinions. Most of the cricketers who openly criticise PCB’s policies belong to different PSL franchises," the report further stated.

The PSL franchises, on the other hand, believe that the legendary cricketers had dedicated their lives to Pakistan cricket and to muzzle their voice will simply be outrageous.

