PCB Boss Ramiz Raja's 'Clarifies' Viral Video; Indian Journalist asked 'Provocative' Question

Pakistan lost the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka in Dubai and after the end of the match, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja’s interaction with an Indian journalist went viral.

A week on, Raja explained himself during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel. He argued that how did the ‘journalist’ know that all Pakistanis were ‘disappointed’ by the loss, saying his YouTube show, ‘Fans Forum With Ramiz’, it was a “provocative" statement.

“Me aapko batata hu. Unke jo questions the, jo line that woh bilkul theek nehi tha. Mera yeh puchne ka point yeh tha ki woh kehe rahe the ki pure janta baari naraz he. Toh maine kaha ki aapko kaise pata he ki pure Pakistani log iss team se naraz he. Kyunki aap 2000 mil dur baithe huye he na. Yeh bharkane wali baatein hoti he. Point yeh he ki agar aapka dil saaf he aur ek cricket bat kar raha he toh yeh cheeze samne nehi aani chaiye. But anyway, woh ek incident tha, woh hogaya. (The question that he asked was inappropriate. The point behind me telling him that was he said that all Pakistanis were disappointed with their cricket team. How did he know that? Because he was some 2000 miles away from Pakistan. It was completely a provocative statement.)," he said.

The incident Raja was referring to the incident when he was asked what message he wanted to give Pakistan fans who were disappointed by the loss. The PCB chief was left furious by the questions and grabbed his phone.

