PCB chief Ramiz Raja responds to Ahmed Shehzad Issue: 'People Get Frustrated'

Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad recently lashed out at former national team coach Waqar Younis. Back in 2016, Waqar had suggested Shehzad to focus on domestic cricket in order to become a regular member in the squad. Shehzad believes that Waqar’s report not only damaged his career but he also feels that such discussions must happen face-to-face. And now Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has opened up on the matter.

Ramiz feels a cricketer’s patience and temperament get tested when he fails to seal his spot in the squad. He advised Shehzad to focus on his batting to make a comeback.

“See, I too have made comebacks. People get frustrated. They start blaming everyone. I think introspection is needed. When you are out of the team, your patience gets tested, your temperament gets tested, your hard work gets tested. So, my message to him is, ‘let the bat do the talking’. Keep scoring, there is no way you will be dropped from the team," Raja said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Back in 2016, Waqar had filed a report to PCB and he said that Shehzad along with Umar Akmal need to start playing in domestic circuit to make their comeback to international cricket.

While talking about Waqar’s report, Shehzad explained how it hurt his career.

“Maybe I have more things to say and I might even have a bigger reach than them but I opt to stay quiet because you need to live up to your own standards. But their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case," he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad had last donned the Pakistan jersey back in 2019 during a T20I match against Sri Lanka. In ODIs, he last played in October 2017.

In the longest format of the game, Shehzad played his last match in 2017 against West Indies. Overall, he has till now played 13 matches in Test cricket and notched three centuries along with four fifties.

In 50-over cricket, he has amassed 2605 runs at an average of 32.56. Shehzad has scored six centuries and 14 half centuries in ODIs. In T20Is, he bagged 1471 runs at a strike rate of 114.74 after playing 59 matches. Shehzad has one century and seven half centuries to his name in the shortest format of the game.

