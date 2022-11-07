PCB chief Ramiz Raja shares puzzling tweet after Pakistan's T20 WC semi-final qualification

Pakistan clinched a five-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday and joined India from Group 2 in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. And following their dramatic qualification, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja shared a mysterious tweet. Ramiz posted a verse from the holy Quran on Sunday. Ramiz has been under severe pressure since Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe at the Super 12 stage. Many Pakistan cricket fans had even called for Ramiz’s resignation.

“They plan and Allah plans and Allah is the best of planners," read the post shared by Ramiz.

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup heavily depended on the results of South Africa and India’s final Super 12 fixture. And, it was the Netherlands who handed Pakistan a vital lifeline on Sunday. In the first fixture of the day, Netherlands pulled off a major upset after overpowering the Proteas by 13 runs. South Africa’s shocking defeat kept Pakistan alive in the T20 World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led side were gifted a golden chance to advance to the semi-finals and they embraced it gleefully. Pakistan, in their final Super 12 fixture, got the better of Bangladesh to confirm their berth in the semis.

Bangladesh opening batter Najmul Hossain Shanto played a crucial knock of 54 off 48 deliveries to guide his side to a total of 127. For Pakistan, their star pacer Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets to restrict Bangladesh to an achievable total.

Pakistan, during the run chase, did not face much trouble and comfortably reached the target with 11 balls to spare. Mohammad Rizwan emerged as his side’s highest run-scorer with 32.

In the final encounter of the day, Team India showcased a sensational display to outclass Zimbabwe by 71 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side advanced to the semi-finals as the toppers of Group 2.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and England were the other two teams to reach the last-four stage from Group 1.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The semi-final clash between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Team India, on the other hand, will be up against England in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

The summit clash is scheduled to be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

