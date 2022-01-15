The Pakistan Cricket Board honoured its players with cash prizes in a ceremony that took place in the home of cricket—the iconic Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The PCB chairman Ramiz Raja gave away the cash prizes worth PKR 15,000,00 to the players, while the support staff got amounts in between PKR 2,00,000 to PKR 10,000,00. The team played some wonderful cricket in the calendar year 2021 where they beat India in the ICC T20 World Cup before reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

Prior to the event, the chairman also met the players at the National High Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore.

Advertisement

Speaking to the PCB podcast, team captain Babar Azam revealed that beating India was the biggest achievement. They beat India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener by ten wickets. “It was a fantastic achievement for us as a team because we had not been able to beat India in the World Cups for so many years. It was our best moment of the year," Babar was quoted as saying.

After staying unbeaten where they went onto beat the likes of New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, Babar’s men ran into Australia in the semi-final where Matthew Wade superb cameo literally knocked them out of the game. “That defeat hurt me the most this year because we had been playing so well and as a combined unit," he stated.

Advertisement

“The biggest satisfaction was seeing young talent come through for us at crucial times. It is good we are now producing young talent," he added.

Pakistan not only performed well in T20 World Cup, they went onto win T20 series in South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh in the same calendar year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here