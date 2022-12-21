Home » Cricket Home » News » PCB Sack Ramiz Raja as Chairman, Najam Sethi Takes Over: Report

PCB Sack Ramiz Raja as Chairman, Najam Sethi Takes Over: Report

Ramiz Raja's tenure lasted just over a year after he was formally elected in September last year becoming the fourth Test cricketer to lead the PCB

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Ramiz Raja. (AFP Photo)
Ramiz Raja. (AFP Photo)

Ramiz Raja has reportedly been removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a day after the team suffered a historic Test series clean sweep at the hands of England at home. According to various media reports from Pakistan, Najam Sethi will succeed the former cricketer into the role.

Raja’s appointed came with much fanfare but his final days in PCB were marred by a war of words with the BCCI when reports emerged that India may not send its team for the Asia Cup next year slated to be held in Pakistan.

PCB threatened that it will boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India should BCCI decided against sending their team for the continental tournament next year.

According to Geo News, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Sethi. It’s being reported that the PM’s Office will issue notifications related to the development.

This isn’t the first time that reports of Raja being ousted as PCB chairman have emerged.

Recently, Raja had rejected the concerns surrounding his sacking claiming he has been “told to continue working as PCB chairman."

Raja, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs between 1984 and 1997, succeeded Ehsan Mani after he completed three years as the chairman.  He was appointed unopposed when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power.

More details are awaited.

first published: December 21, 2022, 15:41 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 15:41 IST
