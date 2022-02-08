PCB Welcomes Australia's Full-strength Squad Announcement for Upcoming Tour

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is extremely pleased that Australia have announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming series amidst fears that a few top players may skip the tour to the country. PCB’s chief operating officer Faisal Hasnain said the announcement assures them that the series would take place as scheduled. “It is indeed good news for Pakistan cricket and fans that they have announced a full-strength squad as they were afraid some of their players might skip the tour," Hasnain said.

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and one-off Twenty20 in Pakistan between March 4 and April 5. He also expressed confidence that once Australia completes its tour it would open the doors for full international cricket to return to Pakistan including Test series against big teams and ICC and ACC events as well.

Advertisement

“This should be a big series as Australia have won the World T20 Cup and the Ashes convincingly and Pakistani players featured prominently in the ICC awards and teams last year," he said. He said every effort would be made to make the tour a success and added that PCB was constantly in touch with the government and also Cricket Australia.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 under the captaincy of Mark Taylor and have since then played Pakistan’s home series only at neutral venues including tests at Lords, Headingley, Colombo, Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi etc.

.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here