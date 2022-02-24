PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Prague CC Kings and Zeytinburnu Zafer: Prague CC Kings (PCK) will take on Zeytinburnu Zafer (ZTB) in the Eliminator 1 match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, at the Cartama Oval, on Thursday, February 24. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

PCK managed to register just two wins out of the five games they had played during the group stage of the tournament. They lost their previous game against Brescia CC by six wickets and are now looking forward to making a strong comeback. On the other hand, Zeytinburnu Zafer is the weakest team of the tournament. They have lost all five games of their league stage of the tournament and are still looking forward to registering their first win of the season.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Kings and Zeytinburnu Zafer; here is everything you need to know:

PCK vs ZTB Telecast

The PCK vs ZTB match will not be telecasted in India.

PCK vs ZTB Live Streaming

The Prague CC Kings vs Zeytinburnu Zafer game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PCK vs ZTB Match Details

The Eliminator 1 contest between Prague CC Kings vs Zeytinburnu Zafer will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, February 24. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arun Ashokan

Vice-Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Suggested Playing XI for PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad

Batters: Arun Ashokan, Ahmet Dursak, Sami Ozbek

All-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Mecit Zargar, Abhishek, S.Patel-I

Bowlers: Sameera Maduranga, Gokhan Alta, Dawood Surkhi

PCK vs ZTB Probable XIs:

Prague CC Kings: Sudhir Gladson, Jahangir Wani, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudita Udugalage, Sameera Maduranga, Prakash Sadasivan, S.Patel-I, Sudesh Wickramasekara

Zeytinburnu Zafer: Ahmet Dursak, Ulutuna Tunahan-m, Mehmet Onur Sert, Abhishek, Mecit Zargar, Dawood Surkhi, Gokhan Alta, Sami Ozbek, Berk Cetin, Ali Cetinm, Q. Abbas

