PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 20, 1:00 PM IST

>PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Pearl and Team Ruby: The eighth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 league will be played between Team Pearl and Team Ruby on December 20, Monday. The game will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha at 1:00 PM IST.

Team Pearl and Team Ruby haven’t been at their best in the tournament so far. Team Ruby are yet to open their account in the points table as they are still searching for their first victory. The team has lost both their matches to occupy the last place.

Ruby lost their first game to Sapphire by eight wickets and followed it up with another defeat over Emerald by 23 runs. Team Pearl, on the other hand, have done slightly better than Ruby. Pearl also lost their first two games. The franchise finally marked a victory in the tournament as they defeated Sapphire in their last game by two wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Team Pearl and Team Ruby; here is everything you need to know:

>PEA vs RUB Telecast

The PEA vs RUB match will not be telecasted in India.

>PEA vs RUB Live Streaming

The Team Pearl vs Team Ruby fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>PEA vs RUB Match Details

The PEA vs RUB match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on December 20, Monday.

>PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Keerthi James

Vice-Captain- Ganesh Divya

>Suggested Playing XI for PEA vs RUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aswathy Babu, C K Maneesha, M Abina

Batters: Jisna Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Ganesh Divya

All-rounders: Akshaya Sadanandan, TP Sruthi

Bowlers: MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, Keerthi James

>PEA vs RUB Probable XIs:

Team Pearl: Keerthi James, Ganesh Divya, Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Babu, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Anusree Anil Kumar, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, Anju Rajan-I, TP Sruthi

Team Ruby: NR Anjana, Aleena Ann Joy, Akshaya Sadanandan, M Abina, Siha Santosh, MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, Jipsa Joseph, M Aiswarya, Sayoojya Salilan, C K Maneesha

