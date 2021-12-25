PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 25, 09:00 AM IST

>PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Pearl and Team Ruby: The 17th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 league will be played between Team Pearl and Team Ruby on December 25, Saturday. The game will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha at 09:00 AM IST.

Team Pearl have been decent in the tournament so far. Pearl have lost three games while securing victory in as many. They are currently sitting at third place in the standings. Pearl was on a three-match winning streak but they lost their most recent game to Team Emerald by 23 runs.

Team Ruby, on the other hand, started off on a disastrous note. They lost their first three games by a big margin. However, the team managed to uplift itself. Ruby defeated Team Amber and Team Sapphire in their last two games by nine wickets and ten runs, respectively, to collect eight points.

>Ahead of the match between Team Pearl and Team Ruby; here is everything you need to know:

>PEA vs RUB Telecast

The PEA vs RUB match will not be telecasted in India.

>PEA vs RUB Live Streaming

The Team Pearl vs Team Ruby fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>PEA vs RUB Match Details

The PEA vs RUB match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on December 25, Saturday.

>PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sayoojya Salilan

Vice-Captain: Aswathy Babu

>Suggested Playing XI for PEA vs RUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C K Maneesha, M Abina, Aswathy Babu

Batters: Sayoojya Salilan, Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya

All-rounders: TP Sruthi, Akshaya Sadanandan

Bowlers: MP Aleena, Keerthi James, Najla Noushad

>PEA vs RUB Probable XIs:

Team Pearl: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Anusree Anil Kumar, Keerthi James, Ganesh Divya, Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Babu, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, Anju Rajan-I, TP Sruthi, Sabin Miriam Keziah

Team Ruby: Najla Noushad, Jipsa Joseph, M Aiswarya, NR Anjana, Aleena Ann Joy, Akshaya Sadanandan, M Abina, Siha Santosh, MP Aleena, C K Maneesha, Sayoojya Salilan

