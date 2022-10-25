India beat Pakistan in a humdinger of a match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Although it was Virat Kohli who led the team to that massive win and hence became everyone’s hero, no one can’t ignore the fact that it was Hardik Pandya who actually gave the innings that initial push even as Kohli struggled to connect. While Pandya launched the spinner for his second six, the former India skipper was languishing at 8 off 15 balls.

Nonetheless, as Kohli went onto win the match for India, Pandya was out for 40 crucial runs which proved to be the difference in the end.

Earlier he made a comeback to international cricket after leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL trophy. He was then given the captaincy of the Indian team as well when they toured Ireland in June. Furthermore, former Pakistan cricketers like Waqar Younus, Wasim Akram and Misbaj Ul Haq contemplated how the Baroda all-rounder can become India’s captain in the near future.

“Hardik Pandya ko agar aap dekhe, pehli dafa usne shayad captaincy ki hai, IPL main, and the way he led the team. Unhone IPL jeeti hai. Usse andaza hota hai ki how he handled the pressure. Especially uska bhi jo role hai team main as a finisher. And finisher aap team main tabhi ho sakte hai jab aap mentally strong ho and ek self belief ho. And woh read kar rahe the ki kis tarike se le ke jaa sakte hai," Haq said on A Sports.

Waqar quickly interrupted saying, “I won’t be surprised if he is the next Indian captain."

Akram then jumped in hailing the India all-rounder. “Pehle woh IPL main captain bana, waha jeeta. Abhi woh team main ek main force hai, woh captain ko advice deta hai, ek calm influence hai, and he is learning. Ekdum se agar deep end main daal do toh usko samjh hi nehi ayegi," he said.

India won a humdinger of the last ball of the match but had the result gone the other way, the Baroda man would still be happy.

“Even when there was three balls left, I told the boys, even if we lose it, it’s okay. I am just proud in the manner we have fought in this game. We have been a team that has worked hard individually and collectively," he said.

“Even if we would have lost the game, I would have had a smile on my face and tell myself, You know what, they were good on that day but we tried everything."

