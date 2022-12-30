Pele Passes Away: Jasprit Bumrah, VVS Laxman Leads Cricket Fraternity As Tributes Pour In

Football legend Pele breathed his last on Thursday. He was 82 years old and considered to be the erstwhile magician of the game who bring a revolution in the sport. His death after a long battle with cancer was caused by “multiple organ failure," the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement, confirming the news from the legend’s family. The whole cricket fraternity was quick to send their condolences as soon as the news broke. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman were quick to tweeted their tributes. This is how the cricketers reacted.

The football world — from his former teammates to current stars — came together to honor “O Rei" (The King), who transformed the sport during a long professional career that began when he was still a teenager.

Brazil star Neymar said Pele “transformed football into an art," France’s Kylian Mbappe said his legacy “will never be forgotten," and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo called him an “inspiration to millions."

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi simply wrote: “Rest in peace."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning, while president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is due to take office Sunday, tweeted: “Thank you, Pele."

Pele is the only footballer in history to have won three World Cups — in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches during a 21-year career.

He had been in increasingly fragile health, battling kidney problems and colon cancer — undergoing surgery for the latter in September 2021, followed by chemotherapy.

A wake will take place on Monday, followed by a funeral on Tuesday in Santos, the southeastern city where he played most of his career, his former club said.

