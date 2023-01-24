'People Call Him Magician in The Squad': Rohit Sharma Hails Shardul Thakur For Sensational Spell in 3rd ODI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma reserved big praises for his Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav who pulled India back in the game with wickets in the middle over to outclass New Zealand in the third ODI match at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Thakur and Kuldeep shared three-wicket each to pin the Kiwis down as India emerged victorious by 90 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Riding on openers Rohit and Shubman Gill’s centuries, India posted a mammoth 385/9 on the scoreboard after Tom Latham asked them to bat first. In reply, Devon Conway slammed a fighting ton to keep New Zealand alive in the game but his wicket shattered the visitors’ hope.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Highlights

Rohit was highly impressed with Shardul’s efforts with the ball and said that people call him a magician in the squad, he also reserved praises for Kuldeep and said he has been his breakthrough bowler in recent times.

“I know we had the runs on the board, but I don’t think any score is safe here. We bowled pretty well, stuck to our plans and held the nerve. Shardul has been doing it for a while. People call him magician in the squad and he came and delivered. Just need to get more games under his belt. Every time I have given Kuldeep the ball he has given breakthroughs and taken important wickets. The wrist spinners get better with game time," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

In the third ODI against New Zealand, India made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Rohit said that he wanted to give chances to Chahal and Umran which was the reason why India took the call of resting in-form duo Shami and Siraj.

“I thought in the last six games we played we did most parts right and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without Siraj and Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get Chahal and Umran in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure," Rohit added.

The 35-year-old also talked highly of his opening partner Shubman Gill who scored another majestic century in the third ODI as he said that the youngster has a great attitude and doesn’t take any match lightly.

“Gill’s approach is quite similar every game. Wants to start afresh every game. As a youngster, coming into the team and to have that attitude is great. He could have taken it lightly but he doesn’t seem to be that type," the Indian skipper added.

