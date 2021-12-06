'People Find Defects in Numbers That Suit Their Narrative': Former New Zealand Pacer Slams Ashwin's Critics

Ravichandran Ashwin’s critics have often pointed out the difference between his performances in home and away conditions. While Ashwin is a formidable force when playing in India having taken 299 wickets in just 49 Tests* but away from home, he has managed 127 wickets.

However, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull thinks those pointing out the gulf only do so with the intent of setting up a narrative as Ashwin isn’t the first bowler to have such a dominant record at home.

“Lot of people talk about Ashwin and how dominant he is at home," Doull said on Cricbuzz. “But there are so many bowlers around the world who have been in that exact place. Yes, his record away isn’t as good but so is the case with so many other bowlers as well. People try and find defects in numbers that suit their narrative. Why can’t we just celebrate a guy who is a great bowler?"

Doull reckons that a bowler having a superior record at home than when playing overseas is something which is part and parcel of the game.

“We have all had bowlers who have dominated at home. If you look at seam bowlers in New Zealand, they have dominated at home but haven’t been as good away. It is just part and parcel of the game we play," Doull argued.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik says that Ashwin has the ability to adapt to a variety of challenge and can create something out of nothing.

“A great example about what Ashwin is was the Kanpur Test match," Karthik said. “There was not much happening for the bowlers but the way he used the crease… he has got the skill to adapt, be versatile and, at the end of the day, still make the ball talk. What Ashwin is great at is that he is able to do various things in terms of the run-up, the loading, the action, etc."

*Including the ongoing 2nd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai

