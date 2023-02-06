Shaheen Afridi recently got married to Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi. He shared few pictures from the wedding ceremony, thanking everyone for their well wishes.

“AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers," the Pakistan pace ace posted on Twitter.

However, Shaheen made sure to call out people for sharing pictures of ceremony without the permission of the couple, blaming them for hurting their privacy.

“It’s very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day," he wrote in reply to his tweet.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi also congratulated the couple.

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," he wrote on Twitter.

The wedding reportedly took place in Karachi with several prominent Pakistan cricketers - current and former - in attendance.

After entering the new phase of his life, 22-year-old left-arm pacer will now be focused on regaining full fitness ahead of the Pakistan Super League. He has been undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury since last year.

“There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself ‘this is enough, I cannot do this anymore," Shaheen recentyl said on his struggles with fitness.

“But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself ‘to push a little more’ … It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," he added.

