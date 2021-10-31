‘People Making Useless Remarks Don’t Matter?’: Gavaskar Slams ‘Faceless Trolls’ Who Mocked Shami

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the ‘faceless trolls’ who took a shot at India pacer Mohammad Shami following India’s 10-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan last week in Dubai. The right-arm quick was hurled with religious abuse on social media after not being able to scalp a wicket in the T20 World Cup match.

In a conversation with India Today, Gavaskar strictly said such online trolls ‘don’t matter’ at all because they have no identity.

“Those who are making such remarks, do they matter? I don’t think these faceless trolls matter. We don’t care what they have to say, because they have no identity," said Sunil Gavaskar on India Today.

Besides Gavaskar, several former cricketers stood by Shami following the shameful turn of events. Earlier on Friday, India captain Virat Kohli also spoke about the matter. He hit back on the trolls, stating that targeting people for their faith is ‘the most pathetic thing’ to do.

“To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do," he said. He added that their ‘brotherhood cannot be shaken’.

“We are doing what we are doing on the field and none of these people (social media trolls) are even in the vicinity to even imagine doing something like that. They do not have the courage or the spine to do that. That is how I see things," Virat said.

