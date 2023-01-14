'People Say it’s Arrogance But...': Karunaratne's Special Message for Virat Kohli Goes Viral on Social Media

The fondness of Virat Kohli is not among the Indian fans but the foreign players as well. That’s why, whenever there is a bilateral series, the opponents never shy of getting snapped with the ace batter or having a conversation with him. Currently, the former India captain is featuring in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which he began with his 45th hundred in the format in Guwahati. Though he was dismissed early in the next face-off in Kolkata, the hosts managed a 4-wicket to pocket the series.

The third and final encounter is scheduled to happen in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. On his way to the city, Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne got clicked with Kohli and shared the photo on his Instagram account.

“People say it’s arrogance, they say it’s for the cameras, some say it’s for the show. The legend says he sees HUNGER. He says as long as there is hunger to be the best. You will WIN. VK18 CK 29," the captain of the post read.

The hosts will look to affect a whitewash over Lankans when they take the field on Saturday. On the other hand, the visitors would also seek a consolation win as they would like to have bag the 10 points for their ICC Super League standing that will ultimately decide their entry to the ICC World Cup 2023.

The teams arrived in Trivandrum on Friday but Team India wasn’t accompanied by its head coach Rahul Dravid. According to media reports, Dravid took an early morning flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru due to health reasons. It has been learned that the Indian head coach complained of blood pressure issues during the second ODI on Thursday at Eden Gardens. Later, he was checked by doctors of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Earlier, on Thursday, India chased down a 216-run target after Rahul’s gritty knock on a tricky Eden Gardens track. The hosts were in a precarious situation at 86/4. That’s when the Indian vice-captain came in and stepped up in an under-pressure situation to take India over the line to secure an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

In his 64 not out at Kolkata, Rahul played out 60 dot balls and hit six fours, while taking 34 singles and three twos. It was a knock in which Rahul had to be cautious and then open up with a calm head to chase down the target with 40 balls to spare.

