‘People Think He’s a Skinny Guy But…’: Faf du Plessis Heaps Rich Praise on RCB's Star All-rounder

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has praised all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for his match-winning innings against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Ahmed chipped in with a brilliant 26-ball 45 while building a crucial partnership with Dinesh Karthik for the sixth wicket. Adding 67 runs together, the duo steered RCB out of trouble from being down at 87 for 5 while chasing the target of 170.

Lauding the youngster, in the post-match presentation ceremony, du Plessis said, “He’s unbelievable - people think he’s a skinny guy and can’t hit a long ball, but he can hit it big. The guys have been backing him for a long time. Even with his left-arm spin. Today we felt with the ball being wet and the leftie batting it wasn’t the ideal matchup."

The RCB skipper reckoned that the target set by RR was above par but his side managed to chase it down with sheer self-belief. Du Plessis added that RCB bowlers did very well to keep Rajasthan’s scoring in check till the 18th over but some terrific shots from Jos Buttler in the end propelled the score to 169.

Buttler remained unbeaten at 70 off just 47 balls stitching a crucial 83 partnership with Shimron Hetmyer for the fourth wicket. While Rajasthan appeared to be struggling to accelerate the run rate till the 18th over, some last-minute fireworks from the batters enabled Rajasthan to set a target of 170 runs. Rajasthan Royals scored 42 runs in the last two overs of their innings.

Despite a batting collapse in the middle overs, RCB chased the total down with 5 balls to spare. While Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the highest scorer for the Bangalore team, Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls proving his credentials as a finisher.

With 4 points from their 3 matches, RCB is currently placed at number 6 on the points table while Rajasthan Royals remains at the top spot with a better run rate.

