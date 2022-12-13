“Perfect Setting For A Pink-Ball Test”: Fans In Awe Of Snow-Covered Oval Cricket Ground

United Kingdom is witnessing the first snowfall of the season. Britain recorded the coldest day of the year on Monday as snow has already covered large parts of the country. The scene has not been much different at The Oval Cricket Ground, in London.

Also Read: Despite Pakistan’s Loss Against England, Loss Against Bangladesh Will be Curtains for India In WTC 2023

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood recently shared a video of The Oval covered in snow. The international cricket stadium can be seen fully covered in a white blanket of snow in the footage. “The Oval - under snow," read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

The video left social media users in awe of the magnificent scenic beauty as some cricket fans even humorously pointed out the pace-friendly nature of the pitch. “Ball will seam in this condition," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person cheekily commented that the condition is ideal to organise a pink-ball Test at The Oval. “The Sno-val looking like the perfect setting for a pink-ball Test right now," read the comment.

One social media user wrote, “Might be a bit of moisture in the surface, I would have a bowl."

Advertisement

Another follower of the game lauded Mahmood and wrote, “At your prime, you could seam the ball on this ice too."

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

One Twitter user was simply mesmerised by the natural beauty and opined, “Looks like a scene from a Disney movie. Magical!"

The official Twitter handle of the Surrey County Cricket Club also shared photos of The Oval. “Good Morning from The Kia Oval. How beautiful does our home look this morning," read the caption.

Surrey, the defending LV County Championship winners, will start their title defence next year at the Old Trafford against Lancashire. Next season’s first encounter at The Oval is slated to be played between Surrey and Hampshire on 13 April, 2023. Surrey will play the first home match of next season’s Vitality Blast at The Oval on May 26 against Kent.

The Oval, apart from hosting high-profile domestic games, will also hold a crucial international match next year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced earlier this year in September that the final of the World Test Championship 2023 will be played at The Oval.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here