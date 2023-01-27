Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for BBL Match, January 28

In the Qualifier match of the Big Bash League 2022-23, Perth Scorchers will be clashing against Sydney Sixers. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Perth Stadium in Perth on January 28, Saturday.

Perth Scorchers were the top team during the league round. They ended up winning 11 of their 14 league games to finish at the top of the points table. Scorchers are currently on a three-match winning streak as they defeated Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, and Melbourne Renegades.

Sydney Sixers finished the league round in second place. With the help of 10 wins, three losses, and one abandoned game, they collected 21 points. The Sixers are in better form in the Big Bash League as they have not lost a single game in their last seven matches.

The two teams have faced each other twice in the competition. In their first match, Scorchers registered a win by 38 runs while Sixers made a comeback with a six-run victory in the second match.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers be played?

The match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be conducted on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers be played?

The match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be hosted at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers begin?

The match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Steve Smith

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Suggested Playing XI for Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Inglis

Batsmen: JC Silk, CT Bancroft, AJ Turner, Moises Henriques, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, AM Hardie

Bowlers: Todd Murphy, AJ Tye, Ben Dwarshuis

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XI:

Perth Scorchers: AJ Turner(C), Stevie Eskinazi, NR Hobson, CT Bancroft, JP Inglis, JP Behrendorff, P Hatzoglou, LR Morris, AJ Tye, David Payne, AM Hardie

Sydney Sixers: JC Silk, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Kurtis Patterson, DT Christian, Moises Henriques(C), Hayden Kerr, JR Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Todd Murphy

