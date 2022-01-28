Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2021-22 edition of the Big Bash League will be concluding with the final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers. The marquee event will be conducted at the Docklands Stadium on Friday, January 28.

Perth Scorchers have been the most consistent team of BBL 2021-22. They finished at the top of the table after the league stage with 11 victories from 14 league matches. The team continued its exploits in the Qualifier game as well. Scorchers confirmed a final berth by hammering Sydney Sixers by 48 runs.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are heading into the final after securing a victory over Adelaide Strikers by four wickets. However, the team has been hit by the injury and Covid-19 concerns. A lot of players are doubtful for the Friday game and thus Sixers are struggling to field a playing XI.

>When will the Big Bash League 2021-22 match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) start?

The final of the Big Bash League will kickstart at 02:10 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

>Where will the Big Bash League 2021-22 match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

>What time will the Big Bash League 2021-22 match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) begin?

The match will begin at 02:10 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers probable playing XI against Sydney Sixers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Sixers probable playing XI against the Perth Scorchers: Justin Avendano, Hayden Kerr, Jake Carder, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jay Lenton(w), Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis

