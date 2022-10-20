Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Women’s Big Bash League has gained significant momentum and on Thursday, October 20, the defending champions Perth Scorchers will be up against the Melbourne Stars in the 11th match of the showpiece tournament. The WACA in Perth will host the enthralling fixture.

Melbourne Stars have endured a disastrous start to their campaign, losing both their matches in a row. In their tournament opener, the Stars were within striking distance but faltered in the final over of the chase and fell short against the Brisbane Heats. They were beaten black and blue by the Sydney Sixers Women in their previous fixture.

On the contrary, the reigning champions have resumed from where they left last year. Two comprehensive victories have propelled the Scorchers to the top of the points table. They will be on the hunt for their next win against an underperforming Melbourne Stars. As things stand, they are placed second in the points table and a win can push them to the top of the pile.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at WACA in Perth.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars will begin at 2:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match?

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Women Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Annabel Sutherland, Bess Heath, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Olivia Henry

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael (wk), Maddy Green, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine(c), Charis Bekker, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel

