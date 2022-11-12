Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Women’s Big Bash League is nearing its business end and two of the juggernauts will clash in match number 42 of the tournament. Table toppers Sydney Sixers will be up against Perth Scorchers on Sunday at Junctional Oval in Melbourne.

The Sydney Sixers will be back in action less than 24 hours after facing the Melbourne Stars. Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers clashed against the Melbourne Renegades. Both teams won their respective encounters and are in hot form.

This should be a high-scoring game between two teams with immense firepower in their arsenal. The match might go down the wire with lots of international experience on both sides.

However, the Scorchers have already crushed the Sydney Sixers’ bowling attack this season, and it would not be surprising to see them do it again. Ellyse Perry and her women will be desperate to get retribution and secure a win against one of the strongest sides in the competition.

Ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers will begin at 4:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women’s Big Bash League match?

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Big Bash League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Possible Starting XI:

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Perth Scorchers predicted line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (w), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Suzie Bates, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

